Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Fry, Connie Mae — 11 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Woolf, Loretta Day — 2 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Archibald, Juanita Y. — 1 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Mansfield, Patricia I. "Patty" — 1 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Millican, Claud Leigh — Noon Saturday, at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany
Wilson, Nancy L. — Committal service, 1 p.m. Friday in Chapel of Memories at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany
Yost, Joann Cook — 2 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Mayfield, Evelyn Jean — 1 p.m. Friday, at Antioch Chapel, Lanesville
Walker, Charles E. — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Palmyra United Methodist Church, Palmyra
