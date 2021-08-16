Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Crawley, Louise 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Dierking, Barbara Ann 1:30 p.m. Thursday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Howard, Michael Eugene noon Tuesday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg

Timperman, Helen L. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Trowbridge, Sheryl Elaine cremation chosen with graveside service at noon Aug. 28, at Palmyra Cemetery with Love Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Becht, Sharon Ann (Daniel) 11 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Ebling, JoAnn 4 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Holland, Betty Irene 4 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Matheny, Mary Elizabeth (Dodge) noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Sherrell, Leland V. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Growe, Glenn Ray of Myrtle Beach, SC., formerly of Jeffersonville, in accordance of his wishes, no service will be held

Wasdovich, Michael A. 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Ann Church of the Communion of Saints Parish, Cleveland Heights, OH

