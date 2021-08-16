Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Crawley, Louise 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Dierking, Barbara Ann 1:30 p.m. Thursday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Howard, Michael Eugene noon Tuesday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg
Timperman, Helen L. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Trowbridge, Sheryl Elaine cremation chosen with graveside service at noon Aug. 28, at Palmyra Cemetery with Love Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Becht, Sharon Ann (Daniel) 11 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Ebling, JoAnn 4 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Holland, Betty Irene 4 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Matheny, Mary Elizabeth (Dodge) noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Sherrell, Leland V. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Growe, Glenn Ray of Myrtle Beach, SC., formerly of Jeffersonville, in accordance of his wishes, no service will be held
Wasdovich, Michael A. 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Ann Church of the Communion of Saints Parish, Cleveland Heights, OH
