Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Hosea, Nella D. — Memorial service 7 p.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Kelley, Ronald Lee — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Frost, Violet Wanda Lou — Service was held Sunday, May 21 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions New Albany
Kelley, Lynn G. — Celebration of Life service will be at 4 p.m., Friday, May 26, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Potter, James H. — 11 a.m. Thursday, The Apex of Graceland Baptist Church, New Albany
