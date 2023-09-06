Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Lori, Margaret — 10:30 a.m. Thursday (today), at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville.
Reed, James "Jimbo" William — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Rumpel, James Stewart — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Burger, John Franklin — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Kemp, Harry Douglas — Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions New Albany, is assisting the family
