Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Cox, Abilene 11 a.m. Saturday, at First Assembly of God Church, Clarksville

Foree, Marguerite 1 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Gault, Billy R. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Montgomery, Martha (Fry) no public memorial service will be held

Patterson, John Eric 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Reinbold, Karen Sue 10 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Stumler, Joyce A. (McLin) 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

