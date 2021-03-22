Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Cox, Abilene 11 a.m. Saturday, at First Assembly of God Church, Clarksville
Foree, Marguerite 1 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Gault, Billy R. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Montgomery, Martha (Fry) no public memorial service will be held
Patterson, John Eric 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Reinbold, Karen Sue 10 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Stumler, Joyce A. (McLin) 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
