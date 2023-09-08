Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Falkenstein, Nancy Lee — 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Harbison, Rochelle Marie — Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday (today), at Southeast Christian Church, Indiana Campus, Jeffersonville
Reed, James “Jimbo” William — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Alstott, Jane Ann — 10 a.m. Saturday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Burger, John Franklin — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Monyhan, Denise E. Harold — 4 p.m. Saturday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Riley, Hazel E. — 11 a.m. Monday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown
Woodruff, Alice Mae (Bowling) — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Lee, Paul Ray — 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Weathers Funeral Home, Salem
OUT OF STATE
Cook, Linda M. — No service will be held, Woodward Funeral Home, Bumpass, VA, entrusted with her care
Rupp, Melvin C. — Memorial service will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL
