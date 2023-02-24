Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

BOONE COUNTY

Alia, Anne Davis — Private service was held Flanner Buchanan Funeral Home,  Zionsville

CLARK COUNTY

Eickholtz, Johnny — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at St. Michael Catholic Church, Charlestown

Hurst, Paul Ray — 11 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Stroud, David W. — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Bennett, Charles R. — 10 a.m. Saturday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Constantine, Michael Louis — 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Dietrich, James Harlan — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Martin, Toni Marie (Stocksdale) — 10 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Meyer, Gloria Dianne — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Robinson, Paula Marie — 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary’s Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Schmidt Sr., Dale Alan — 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary’s Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Smith, Pauline Giles — 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

TIPPECANOE COUNTY

Morrissey, Betty Rose — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Church of the Blessed Sacrament, West Lafayette

OUT OF STATE

Bott, Herman — Celebration of life Saturday (today) at 4 p.m., at Lake Placid Elks Lodge, Lake Placid, FL

Vaughn, Mary Lois — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Ratterman Bros. Funeral Home, Lexington Road Chapel, Louisville

