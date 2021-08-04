Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Haley, Mary Louise 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Skaggs, Anthony 4 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Taylor, Frances Pruett 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at The Eagles Lodge, Jeffersonville

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Kennedy, Anita Jean 1 p.m. Monday at Dillman-Green Funeral Home, Marengo

FLOYD COUNTY

Oates, Eunice Fern private funeral and burial Saturday afternoon at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany

Smith, George I. 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John Paul ll Catholic Church, St. Joe Hill Campus, Sellersburg

MONROE COUNTY

Ballard, Beverly Diane services to be held at a later date with Allen Funeral Home, Bloomington, entrusted with arrangements

