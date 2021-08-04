Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Haley, Mary Louise 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Skaggs, Anthony 4 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Taylor, Frances Pruett 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at The Eagles Lodge, Jeffersonville
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Kennedy, Anita Jean 1 p.m. Monday at Dillman-Green Funeral Home, Marengo
FLOYD COUNTY
Oates, Eunice Fern private funeral and burial Saturday afternoon at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany
Smith, George I. 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John Paul ll Catholic Church, St. Joe Hill Campus, Sellersburg
MONROE COUNTY
Ballard, Beverly Diane services to be held at a later date with Allen Funeral Home, Bloomington, entrusted with arrangements
