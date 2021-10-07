CLARK COUNTY
Daugherty, Lt. Colonel Gilbert “Gil” R. — 12 noon Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Hammond, Larry James — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Oster, Juanita — 4 p.m. Friday, at Wall Street United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
Rhodes, Barbara — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Stapleton, Leona E. — noon Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Vessels, Billy Howard — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at E. M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Carnes, Connie S. — 10 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
May, Nona Velera (Casey) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Thomas, Eva Marie “Sceifers” — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Foghorn’s, Panama City Beach, FL
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.