Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Broughton, William M. 11 a.m. Monday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Cooper, Charles Ronald 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, at First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, Jeffersonville

Hicks II, William T. private family memorial service to be held at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

McCrady, Barbara Jean memorial service 4 p.m. Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Montgomery, William Lawrence 11 a.m. Monday, at Sellersburg Church of Christ

Morris, Dennis Ray, 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Worrall, Robert Alan 4 p.m. Sunday, at First Christian Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Brown Jr., Richard T. 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany

Chase, Virginia Trowbridge memorial service to be held this fall at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany

Lin, Raymond C.T. 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Morgan, Charles Donald 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany

Timberlake, Joyce L. 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Trowbridge, Sheryl Elaine cremation chosen with graveside service at noon Saturday, at Palmyra Cemetery with Love Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

