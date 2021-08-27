Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Broughton, William M. 11 a.m. Monday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Cooper, Charles Ronald 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, at First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, Jeffersonville
Hicks II, William T. private family memorial service to be held at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
McCrady, Barbara Jean memorial service 4 p.m. Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Montgomery, William Lawrence 11 a.m. Monday, at Sellersburg Church of Christ
Morris, Dennis Ray, 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Worrall, Robert Alan 4 p.m. Sunday, at First Christian Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Brown Jr., Richard T. 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany
Chase, Virginia Trowbridge memorial service to be held this fall at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany
Lin, Raymond C.T. 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Morgan, Charles Donald 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany
Timberlake, Joyce L. 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Trowbridge, Sheryl Elaine cremation chosen with graveside service at noon Saturday, at Palmyra Cemetery with Love Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
