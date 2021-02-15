Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Grant. William "Bill" Lee , 2 p.m. Wednesday, E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home
Rudd, Sharon (Amburgey), 11 a.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Archibald, William L., all services private and entrusted to Kraft Funeral Services
Gilley, Bernice (Newberry), 2 p.m. Thursday, Naville & Seabrook Market Street Chapel
Mann, Michael J., 7 p.m. Tuesday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Newbanks, Constance, "immediate family only" service Wednesday, Naville & Seabrook, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Sheets Jr., Robert (Dick) L., noon Saturday, Feb. 20, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist, Floyds Knobs
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.