Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Grant. William "Bill" Lee , 2 p.m. Wednesday, E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home

Rudd, Sharon (Amburgey), 11 a.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Archibald, William L., all services private and entrusted to Kraft Funeral Services

Gilley, Bernice (Newberry), 2 p.m. Thursday, Naville & Seabrook Market Street Chapel

Mann, Michael J., 7 p.m. Tuesday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany

Newbanks, Constance, "immediate family only" service Wednesday, Naville & Seabrook, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Sheets Jr., Robert (Dick) L., noon Saturday, Feb. 20, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist, Floyds Knobs

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you