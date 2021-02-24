Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
FLOYD COUNTY
Edwards, Nancy Lynne 1 p.m. Friday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
Hopkins, Stephen L. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Roll, Katie Marie 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Reddick, Donna Kay 6 p.m. Thursday, at Northside Christian Church, New Albany
Schlageter, Janet A. 11 a.m. Friday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
HOWARD COUNTY
Wells Jr., John Thomas noon Thursday, at Kokomo Church of the Brethren, Kokomo
OUT OF STATE
Dillman, Jimmie Marie 1 p.m. Friday, at Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, Louisville
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Charles T. Jones. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.
