Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Schuley, Joyce — Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Burden, Nancy Gayle — Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Pumphrey Jr., Ernest "Sonny" H. — 6 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Shaffer, John Jacob — 6 p.m. Wednesday, Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street, New Albany
LAWRENCE COUNTY
Henderson, Georgia F. — Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, at Fairview Community Cemetery, Bedford
