Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Schuley, Joyce — Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville 

FLOYD COUNTY

Burden, Nancy Gayle — Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Pumphrey Jr., Ernest "Sonny" H. — 6 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Shaffer, John Jacob — 6 p.m. Wednesday, Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street, New Albany

 LAWRENCE COUNTY

Henderson, Georgia F. — Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, at Fairview Community Cemetery, Bedford

