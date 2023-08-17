Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Elrod, Aaron Russell — 7 p.m. Monday, at Adams Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Henryville
FLOYD COUNTY
Franklin, Edward Holmes — Memorial visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Franklin, Patricia Ann — Memorial visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Shaw, Theresa — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Shultz, June — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Summers, Patricia Lou — Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Daugherty, Kathleen Marie — Services 11 a.m. Friday (today), New Bern Church of Christ, New Bern, North Carolina
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for William Moss, born Nov. 5, 1953. Also looking for next of kin for Bobie Johnson Jr. Anyone with information can call the coroner’s office at 812-285-6282.
