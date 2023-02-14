Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Dulaney, Kenneth Lee —Memorial service 6 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Beyer, Vincent Morris — Noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Brewer, Doris Rose — 2 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Clements, Darlene Hardin — Memorial visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany

Fleming, Theodore E. — Noon Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Kroeger, Don — 11:30 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Ledger, Irene Faye — 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Celebration Worship Center, Georgetown with Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

Meyer, Gloria Dianne — 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Muir, Sandra Helen — 2 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Noble, Beauford Finley — 2 p.m. Wednesday, (today) at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Young, David Lawrence — 3 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking next of kin for Robert Sherman Stoats. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner at 812-283-8161 or 812-946-8714. 

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking next of kin for Tina Bennington. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner at 812-283-8161 or 812-946-8714. 

 

Tags

Trending Video