Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune. 

FLOYD COUNTY

Alexander, Ken Roger 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Banet, Kathy Faye (Gibson) 11 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Jacobi, Jack graveside service Friday, at Greenlawn Cemetery, Greenville

Nevitt, Timothy 7 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Rissler, Katherine M. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Wagner, Darlene 11 a.m. Monday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany

