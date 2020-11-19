Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
FLOYD COUNTY
Alexander, Ken Roger 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Banet, Kathy Faye (Gibson) 11 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Jacobi, Jack graveside service Friday, at Greenlawn Cemetery, Greenville
Nevitt, Timothy 7 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Rissler, Katherine M. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Wagner, Darlene 11 a.m. Monday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.