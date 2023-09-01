Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Cannon Jr., Walter K. — Memorial Mass Saturday (today), at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Curtis, Virginia — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park Chapel of the Cross, New Albany
Norrington, Keith — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Robertson, Gary Wayne — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Shoup, Jane Kay — Noon Saturday (today), at DePauw United Methodist Church, New Albany
