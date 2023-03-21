Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

DeVuono, Hallie Byron — Celebration of life to be held this summer in southern Indiana

Gravely, Gervis — Noon Thursday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Edlin Jr., Clarence E. — Noon Wednesday (today) at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Endris, Norma Jean “Janie” Wolf — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Kruer, Janice Kathryn — 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Sample, Christopher Scott — Cremation was chosen with Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Schenck, Mary Loretta (Booth) — 11 a.m. Friday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Sifers, Kimberly D. — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany

