Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
DeVuono, Hallie Byron — Celebration of life to be held this summer in southern Indiana
Gravely, Gervis — Noon Thursday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Edlin Jr., Clarence E. — Noon Wednesday (today) at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Endris, Norma Jean “Janie” Wolf — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Kruer, Janice Kathryn — 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Sample, Christopher Scott — Cremation was chosen with Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Schenck, Mary Loretta (Booth) — 11 a.m. Friday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Sifers, Kimberly D. — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany
