CLARK COUNTY
Hume, Jessie Lee Dobson —11 a.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Thompson, Lena Kathryn — Noon Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Bess, Wilma J. — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Klockmann, Jerry Frank — 1 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Land, John K. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Owen, Marjorie "Gayle" (Keach) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Floyds Knobs
Smith, Marjory — noon Tuesday at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Styrlander, James Gerhard — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Schuppert, Shawn Edward — 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Hughes-Taylor Funeral Home-Salem Chapel, Salem
