CLARK COUNTY

Hume, Jessie Lee Dobson —11 a.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Thompson, Lena Kathryn — Noon Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Bess, Wilma J. — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Klockmann, Jerry Frank — 1 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Land, John K. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Owen, Marjorie "Gayle" (Keach) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Floyds Knobs

Smith, Marjory — noon Tuesday at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Styrlander, James Gerhard — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Schuppert, Shawn Edward — 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Hughes-Taylor Funeral Home-Salem Chapel, Salem

