Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Lenfert, Dennis Paul — 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville
McKinney, Melvin “Mel” Lloyd — 10:30 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Payne, Thomas William — Celebration of Life, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Fraternal Order of Eagles, Jeffersonville
Sanders, Gay — 10 a.m. Saturday (today), at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, New Albany
Smith, Larry Lee — 11 a.m. Monday, at First Christian Church, Borden
FLOYD COUNTY
Clark, Roger Benjamin — 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Engle, Della Mae (Gravitt) — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Geswein, Francis L. — Noon Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Hadley, Elaine Louise (Atkins) — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Hickerson, Virginia Mae — 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Bethel A.M.E. Church, New Albany
Wibbels, Linda Kaye (Rankin) — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Roger Dale Brown. Anyone with information of the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.