Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Lenfert, Dennis Paul — 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville

McKinney, Melvin “Mel” Lloyd — 10:30 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Payne, Thomas William — Celebration of Life, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Fraternal Order of Eagles, Jeffersonville

Sanders, Gay — 10 a.m. Saturday (today), at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, New Albany

Smith, Larry Lee — 11 a.m. Monday, at First Christian Church, Borden

FLOYD COUNTY

Clark, Roger Benjamin — 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Engle, Della Mae (Gravitt) — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Geswein, Francis L. — Noon Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Hadley, Elaine Louise (Atkins) — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Hickerson, Virginia Mae — 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Bethel A.M.E. Church, New Albany

Wibbels, Linda Kaye (Rankin) — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Roger Dale Brown. Anyone with information of the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

