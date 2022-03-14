Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Draper, Juanita S. — 1 p.m. Tuesday (today), at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Hall, Brenda — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Adams Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Henryville
Jackson, Irvin Lee — Noon Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Ogden, Charles Stephen — Noon Thursday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Sneed, Garron Lee — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Platt, Cleta H. Cornelius — Private graveside Wednesday at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville, with Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with her care
Watson, Deborah L. — Services were held Thursday, March 11 at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Storie, Micky Don — 11 a.m. Friday, at Calvary Christian Church, Sellersburg
Wilson, Theodore Henry — Reception for family and friends, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Unruh, Elizabeth L. — 1 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Highland Baptist Church, Louisville
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Kristi Johnson, a 74-year-old woman from Clarksville. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.
