Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Cooper, Sheila R. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Adams Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Henryville
Hughes, Sharon Ann memorial Mass 1 p.m. Saturday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Leet, Bonita Williams 2 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
McKinney, Mary Jo 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Payne, Evan Tyler 1 p.m. Sunday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Backherms, Loretta F. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown
Denton, Betty Louise (Jenney) 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Rogers, Betty Joan 4 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Stanfield Sr., Hobert 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
