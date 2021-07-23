Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Cooper, Sheila R. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Adams Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Henryville

Hughes, Sharon Ann memorial Mass 1 p.m. Saturday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

Leet, Bonita Williams 2 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

McKinney, Mary Jo 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Payne, Evan Tyler 1 p.m. Sunday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Backherms, Loretta F. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown

Denton, Betty Louise (Jenney) 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Rogers, Betty Joan 4 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Stanfield Sr., Hobert 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

