Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Holaday, Amy Jo 1 p.m. Saturday, at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Charlestown
Reilly, Jack L. 11 a.m. Monday, at Eastside Christian Church, Jeffersonville
Rhodes, Rosalind Kay 1 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Stone, Daisy Marie Welsh 11 a.m. Saturday, at Speed Memorial Church, Sellersburg
Winters, Charles and Gerry 2 p.m. Saturday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville
FLOYD COUNTY
Clay, Betty Jane (Cogswell) 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Crump, Wanda Lee private graveside service, at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany
Heeke, Eugene R. 10 a.m. Monday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Seabrook, D. Mark 10 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Striegel, Laura Denise 3 p.m. Saturday, at Hubers Lake House, Starlight
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Hein, Rilda Ann private graveside service Monday, at Olive Branch Cemetery, Pekin
