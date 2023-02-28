Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Archer Jr., Donald K. —Internment noon Friday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Douglas, Amy C. (Marsh) — 10 a.m. Wednesday (today), at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Fanelli, Isabella Ann — 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Hill Campus), Sellersburg
Kirk Sr., Rev. Robert — Viewing from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Bolen, Theodore “Ted” — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Wesley Chapel Church, Floyds Knobs
Bourne, Linda K. —11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany
Heeke, Sr., David — 1 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Martin, Toni Marie (Stocksdale) — 10 a.m. Wednesday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Mason, Robert E. “Bob” — 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Mills, Gregory Allen “Greg” — 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany
Smith, Pauline Giles — 11:30 a.m. Wednesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Zeller, Arlena B. — Noon Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
