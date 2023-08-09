Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Bedan, James E. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Fenwick Jr., Raymond “Bud” Albert — 2 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Shepherd, Juanita (Sloan) — Funeral 11 a.m. Saturday, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Harrington, Janine — Memorial service 6 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Flanigan, Harry Roth — Memorial service Thursday (today), at Riverview Retirement Community, Spokane, WA
