Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Bedan, James E. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

Fenwick Jr., Raymond “Bud” Albert — 2 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Shepherd, Juanita (Sloan) — Funeral 11 a.m. Saturday, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Harrington, Janine — Memorial service 6 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Flanigan, Harry Roth — Memorial service Thursday (today), at Riverview Retirement Community, Spokane, WA

Tags

Trending Video