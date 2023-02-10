Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Crawford, Sara Elise — 11 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Hensley, Kathleen — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Charlestown

Lentz, Elizabeth Ann — Noon Saturday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Klein, Wilma Howard — 3 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Kroeger, Don — 11:30 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Young, David Lawrence — 3 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

