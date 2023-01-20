Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Glinski, Kenneth Leonard — Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Amy, Donna Gail — 2 p.m. Saturday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Goodman, Jack Keith — Memorial service to be held this summer in the great outdoors that he loved so much
Lausterer, Priscilla Kay — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
McCain, John Wayne — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
McKinley, Eugenia L. (Zavitson) — 4 p.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
