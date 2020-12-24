Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Broadus, Linda J. 4 p.m. Tuesday memorial service, Kraft Funeral Service, East Spring Street, New Albany
Dehn, Joyce 1 p.m. Saturday at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Henderzahs, James C. 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Lilly, Nellie noon Saturday at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Brewer, Betty L. 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Jones, Ronald H. memorial service, 1 p.m. Saturday, at American Legion Post, Jeffersonville
Miller, Tracy Lee 11 a.m. Wednesday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Schad, Donna Louise private services live streamed at www.nsfuneralhomes.com, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
Underhill, George William, private services 2 p.m. Saturday, live streamed at https://www.pscp.tv/navilleseabrook, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.