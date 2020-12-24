Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Broadus, Linda J. 4 p.m. Tuesday memorial service, Kraft Funeral Service, East Spring Street, New Albany

Dehn, Joyce 1 p.m. Saturday at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany

Henderzahs, James C. 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

Lilly, Nellie noon Saturday at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Brewer, Betty L. 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Jones, Ronald H. memorial service, 1 p.m. Saturday, at American Legion Post, Jeffersonville

Miller, Tracy Lee 11 a.m. Wednesday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany

Schad, Donna Louise private services live streamed at www.nsfuneralhomes.com, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

Underhill, George William, private services 2 p.m. Saturday, live streamed at https://www.pscp.tv/navilleseabrook, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

