Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

DeArk, Bruce Wayne —1 p.m. Tuesday, at Southeast Christian Church Indiana Campus, Jeffersonville

Dupree, Barry Steven —11 a.m. Thursday (today), at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Hawkins, Kenneth — 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Kidd, Christine Ellen — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Oak Park Baptist Church, Jeffersonville

Walker, Patricia Powell — 1 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Martin, Anna — 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Norton Sr., George William — Noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Owen, Arnetta J. — 10 a.m. Thursday, (today) at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany

Peterson, Gail Marie — Noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Stottman, Anthony E. — Noon Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Miller, Hayden John — 2 p.m. Sunday, at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home, Corydon

OUT OF STATE

Binggeki, Mildred Darlene —Noon Saturday, at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, Louisville

