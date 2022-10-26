Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Booker, Wanda Marie — noon Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Polston, Dallas F. — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Bennett, Jeffrey — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Philpott, Regina Sue — 11:30 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Reese, Paul E. — 2 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany
