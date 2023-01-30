Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Lamb, Norma Jean (Wieseka) — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Hill Chapel), Sellersburg
Tucker, Barry Wayne — Memorial service 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Foreman, Sharon K. — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Hamm. Robert Charles "Bob" — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Martin, Douglas "Wayne" — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Overton, Lucille — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
