Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Baker, Joyce Lee 11 a.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Cheever, Lance Michael 4 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Frossard, John Robert 3 p.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul II Church (St. Joe Hill Campus), Sellersburg

Mayfield, Mary Ann (Bright) 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Vessels, Mary Redmon 10 a.m. Friday, St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany

OUT OF COUNTY

Frederick, Sister Mary Dominic private services, limited visitations Friday and Saturday, arrangements with Becher Funeral Home, Ferdinand, IN.

