Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Baker, Joyce Lee 11 a.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Cheever, Lance Michael 4 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Frossard, John Robert 3 p.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul II Church (St. Joe Hill Campus), Sellersburg
Mayfield, Mary Ann (Bright) 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Vessels, Mary Redmon 10 a.m. Friday, St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany
OUT OF COUNTY
Frederick, Sister Mary Dominic private services, limited visitations Friday and Saturday, arrangements with Becher Funeral Home, Ferdinand, IN.
