Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Delaney, Michael Keith noon Tuesday, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Charlestown

Lanham, Edith 1 p.m. graveside service Wednesday, at Eastern Cemetery, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Adams, Annetta Jean 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Graceland Baptist Church, New Albany

Keller Jr., John Raymond, Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, has been entrusted with arrangements, no visitation of funeral service will be held

Scharf, Juanita L. 1 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

