Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Delaney, Michael Keith noon Tuesday, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Charlestown
Lanham, Edith 1 p.m. graveside service Wednesday, at Eastern Cemetery, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Adams, Annetta Jean 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Graceland Baptist Church, New Albany
Keller Jr., John Raymond, Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, has been entrusted with arrangements, no visitation of funeral service will be held
Scharf, Juanita L. 1 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
