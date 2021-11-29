CLARK COUNTY
FLOYD COUNTY
June 2021 Obituaries
Michael "Henry" Fink, Jr., age 92, passed away on November 24, 2021 at Autumn Woods Health Campus in New Albany, Indiana. He was born July 19, 1929 in Louisville, Kentucky, to Ethel Mae McCauley and Michael Henry Fink, Sr., of Elizabeth, Indiana. Graduating from Elizabeth High School in 1948…
Ellis L. Barger, Jr, 74 years of age passed away on November 26, 2021 in New Albany. He was born August 24, 1947 in New Albany. Ellis was a Navy Veteran, serving his country during the Vietnam War and later retired after 20 years of service. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post #3281, a …
