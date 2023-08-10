Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Bedan, James E. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

Fenwick Jr., Raymond “Bud” Albert — 2 p.m. Friday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Shepherd, Juanita (Sloan) — Funeral 11 a.m. Saturday, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Harrington, Janine — Memorial service 6 p.m. Friday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Taylor Jr., Robert "Bobby" Wayne  — 6 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

