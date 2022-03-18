Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Clapp, Amber Joann — Celebration of life 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday at Preservation Station, 100 Preservation Pl., Jeffersonville

Isaac, Bonnie L. — Celebration of life 3 p.m. Saturday (today), at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Jackson, Irvin Lee — Noon Saturday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Miller, Janet L. — 2 p.m. Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Pierson, Estel J. — 3 p.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Curts, Norman K. — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany

Hadley, Elaine Louise (Atkins) —11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Johnson Jr., Howard A. — Private services were held last week at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Peay, LaVerne Wathen — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Richmer, Wilbur G. — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at St. Mary Catholic Church, Lanesville

Savely, Leonard "Leroy" — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Willians, Cary — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Wilson, Theodore Henry — Reception for family and friends, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Thomas Payne, born March 11, 1957. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.

