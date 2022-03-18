Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Clapp, Amber Joann — Celebration of life 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday at Preservation Station, 100 Preservation Pl., Jeffersonville
Isaac, Bonnie L. — Celebration of life 3 p.m. Saturday (today), at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Jackson, Irvin Lee — Noon Saturday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Miller, Janet L. — 2 p.m. Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Pierson, Estel J. — 3 p.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Curts, Norman K. — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
Hadley, Elaine Louise (Atkins) —11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Johnson Jr., Howard A. — Private services were held last week at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Peay, LaVerne Wathen — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Richmer, Wilbur G. — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at St. Mary Catholic Church, Lanesville
Savely, Leonard "Leroy" — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Willians, Cary — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Wilson, Theodore Henry — Reception for family and friends, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Thomas Payne, born March 11, 1957. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.