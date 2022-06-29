Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Hansford Jr., William “J.R.” — 11 a.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Storz, Wayne A. — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Atkins, Martha Marie — 1 p.m. Thursday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Bacon, Donald Lee “Donnie” — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Eblesisor, Jerry — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Harbeson, Roger Alan — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Michael Catholic Church-Bradford, Greenville
Hudson, Millard Allen — Family graveside service is planned with Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Jamison, David H. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Kaufer, Paul Joseph — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
McNames, Florence D. — Private service will be held with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home, New Albany, entrusted with her care
