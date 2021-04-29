Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Adams, Roger Dale 11 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul ll Catholic Church, Sellersburg
Oehmann, Joah Graninger 1 p.m. Monday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is looking for the next of kin for Charles Wayne Akridge. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.
