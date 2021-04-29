Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Adams, Roger Dale 11 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul ll Catholic Church, Sellersburg

Oehmann, Joah Graninger 1 p.m. Monday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is looking for the next of kin for Charles Wayne Akridge. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

