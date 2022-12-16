Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Jennings, James "Greg" Gregory — Private Celebration of Life is being planned with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville,. entrusted with arrangements

Millhollan, Edward Parker — 1 p.m. Sunday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Osburn, Sr., Timothy Dale — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at  Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany

Spitznagel, Hubert "Jack" — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

Williamson, Avin Leslie — Memorial service to be held in January with Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Huffines, Cora M. — Memorial service, 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Lewis, Nina Mae — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Winsatt, Bradley Russell — 10 a.m. Saturday (today), at Charlestown Road Church of Christ, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Carroll, Elizabeth Ann — Memorial Mass to be held at St. John's Catholic Church, Butte, MT at a later date

Tags

Trending Video