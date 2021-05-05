Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Cooke, Larry "Joe" 3 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Dold, Mary Jennie 11 a.m. Friday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Gibbons, Anna Gean 11 a.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Grimes, Jacquelyn Faye 1 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Sprigler, Everett L. “Sonny” 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

HARRISON COUNTY

Hoehn, Bertha 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Michael’s Church, Bradford

