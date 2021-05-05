Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Cooke, Larry "Joe" 3 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Dold, Mary Jennie 11 a.m. Friday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Gibbons, Anna Gean 11 a.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Grimes, Jacquelyn Faye 1 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Sprigler, Everett L. “Sonny” 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
HARRISON COUNTY
Hoehn, Bertha 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Michael’s Church, Bradford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.