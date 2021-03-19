Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Head, Rosie Hearns 2 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Hoffman, Joseph 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Charlestown
Kirk, Rachel A. Wilson 1 p.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Williams, Elizabeth service for family Saturday, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Houghton, William T. 11 a.m. Monday, at St.. Mary's Catholic Church, Lanesville
Plue, Marcella Ann Morgan noon Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Prenatt, Roy P. Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Schad, Larry J. noon to 5 p.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Weldon, Deannie A. 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Wright, Jerry arrangements were private, entrusted to Acheson & Graham Mortuary, Riverside, CA
