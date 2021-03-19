Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Head, Rosie Hearns 2 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Hoffman, Joseph 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Charlestown

Kirk, Rachel A. Wilson 1 p.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Williams, Elizabeth service for family Saturday, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Houghton, William T. 11 a.m. Monday, at St.. Mary's Catholic Church, Lanesville

Plue, Marcella Ann Morgan noon Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Prenatt, Roy P. Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Schad, Larry J. noon to 5 p.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Weldon, Deannie A. 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Wright, Jerry arrangements were private, entrusted to Acheson & Graham Mortuary, Riverside, CA

