Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Delaney, Carolyn Sue 6 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Schnell, Susanne noon Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Wilkerson, Margaret "Dobbie" 11 a.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Givens, Nancy K. memorial service can be viewed at 4 p.m. Thursday at www.facebook.com/kraftfuneral

Lin, Raymond C.T. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Wathen, Michael Wayne 1:30 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

