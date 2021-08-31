Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Delaney, Carolyn Sue 6 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Schnell, Susanne noon Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Wilkerson, Margaret "Dobbie" 11 a.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Givens, Nancy K. memorial service can be viewed at 4 p.m. Thursday at www.facebook.com/kraftfuneral
Lin, Raymond C.T. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Wathen, Michael Wayne 1:30 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
