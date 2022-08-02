Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Lilly, Donald William — 2 p.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Phipps Jr., John — Cremation was chosen with Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with arrangements
Schindler, Martin Raphael — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Balmer, Stephen Donald — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. John the Baptist Church, Floyds Knobs
Jaggers, Bonnie Jean (Kannapel) 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Logan Peters. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 812-946-8714.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.