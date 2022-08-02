Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Lilly, Donald William — 2 p.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Phipps Jr., John — Cremation was chosen with Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with arrangements

Schindler, Martin Raphael — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Balmer, Stephen Donald — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. John the Baptist Church, Floyds Knobs

Jaggers, Bonnie Jean (Kannapel) 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Logan Peters. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 812-946-8714.

Tags

Trending Video