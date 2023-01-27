Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Fox, Doris M. — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Lamb, Norma Jean (Wieseka) — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Hill Chapel), Sellersburg

Tungate, Paula Lou — Celebration of life, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at American Legion Post, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Ivy, Ruth A. — 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Kenney, Sue F. — 11:30 a.m. Saturday (today), at Silver Street United Methodist Church, New Albany

Overton, Lucille — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Robbins, Norma Frances — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Schneider, Phyllis Ann (Bedan) — 5:30 p.m. Saturday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Emmons, Josephine Elizabeth — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, Madison

