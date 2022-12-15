Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Ross, Barry Stephen — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Millhollan, Edward Parker — 1 p.m. Sunday, Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Osburn, Sr., Timothy Dale — 11 a.m. Tuesday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Shields, Betty Jane — Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Grube, Larry Joe —Memorial service 6:30 p.m. Friday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions New Albany
Lewis, Nina Mae — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Mahern, Rose Marie — Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday (today), at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, New Albany
Winsatt, Bradley Russell — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Charlestown Road Church of Christ, New Albany
