Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Hutchins, Beverly A. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

Scroggins, Steven C. — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Tucker, Michael Steven — Celebration of life, 2 p.m. Wednesday, at First Christian Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Heuser, JoAnna (Magness) — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Ketzner, Harry T. — 2 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

McKinley Jr., Reed Joseph — 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

O'Connor, Terry M. — 6 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Payne, Wayne Lee — noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Savage, Donald — 2 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, Louisville

NEXT OF KIN

Floyd County Coroner Greg Roution is seeking the next of kin for James L. Taylor, born July 19, 1969 and died on Oct. 16, 2022. His last known residence was New Albany. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 812-948-5478.

