Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Everitt, Doris L. — 11 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Grannan, Mary Ellen — Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Gilliland, David Jackie — Celebration of life 5 p.m. Saturday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Lee, Michael Spalding — Memorial service 2:30 p.m. Sunday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg
Rote, Gayle Lynn — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Slack, Janice Lee — Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, was entrusted with her care, visitation will be Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home
Suhr, James Curt — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Applegate Lodema M. (Taylor) — Noon Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Benjamin, Brage B. — Celebration of life, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Covered Bridge Golf Club, Sellersburg
Cruse, Robert Lee — 6 p.m. Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Curry, Delores J. "Dee" — Celebration of life, 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany
Keach, Richard L. — 10 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany
Livers, Jeffrey L. — Noon Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Mather, Elizabeth V. — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Newman, David Alan — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Graceland Baptist Church, New Albany
Wilthers, Rebekah Ann — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Christ Community Church of the Nazarene, New Albany
