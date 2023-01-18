Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Eineman, Michael — 3 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Glinski, Kenneth Leonard — Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Kayrouz, Mark — Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements, memorial visitation, 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home
McCartin, Rita — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Amy, Donna Gail — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Coe, Wanda Fae — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Diehl, Shirley Ann — 6 p.m. Thursday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Lausterer, Priscilla Kay — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
McCain, John Wayne — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
MONROE COUNTY
Morrison, Timothy Marshall — 4 p.m. Friday, at First United Church, Bloomington
OUT OF STATE
Haseker, Nancy Jordan — Graveside service, noon Friday, at Larkspur Conservation, Westmoreland, TN
