Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Couch, Wanda Spurgeon 11 a.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Rhodes, Rosalind Kay 1 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Naville, Rita Elizabeth 10 a.m. Thursday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Seabrook, D. Mark 10 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Striegel, Laura Denise 3 p.m. Saturday, at Hubers Lake House, Starlight

Wimsatt, Robert 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

SCOTT COUNTY

McGuire, Marvin 1 p.m. Wednesday, at First Christian Church, Scottsburg

