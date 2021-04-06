Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Couch, Wanda Spurgeon 11 a.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Rhodes, Rosalind Kay 1 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Naville, Rita Elizabeth 10 a.m. Thursday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Seabrook, D. Mark 10 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Striegel, Laura Denise 3 p.m. Saturday, at Hubers Lake House, Starlight
Wimsatt, Robert 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
SCOTT COUNTY
McGuire, Marvin 1 p.m. Wednesday, at First Christian Church, Scottsburg
