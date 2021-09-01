Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Delaney, Carolyn Sue 6 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Wilkerson, Margaret “Dobbie” 11 a.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Givens, Nancy K. memorial service can be viewed at 4 p.m. Thursday at www.facebook.com/kraftfuneral

Lin, Raymond C.T. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Schuppert, William and Margaret, burial Saturday at Hillcrest Cemetery, Floyds Knobs

Wathen, Michael Wayne 1:30 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

